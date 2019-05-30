CLOSE
Is This You?: Video Game Addiction Now Considered Mental Health Disorder

Video game addiction affects alot of people and can be harmful.  Finally it is being taken seriously by medical professionals.

The World Health Organization made video game addiction an official mental health disorder. The Geneva-headquartered organization  added “Gaming disorder” to the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems or “ICD-11,” which goes into effect in January 2022.

The condition is included in the global medical guide within a section detailing disorders due to substance use or addictive behaviors, along with “Gambling disorder.”

The ICD-11 describes “Gaming disorder” as recurrent video game playing that leads to “impaired control over gaming” and an “increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities,” despite “the occurrence of negative consequences.”

