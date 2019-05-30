When Doing It For The ‘Gram Goes Wrong: You Probably Won’t Eat At Wendy’s Again After Watching THIS

People literally do anything these days to go viral. Like seriously — what’s the point of being remembered for something mean, uncivil, or even worse, something so gross it makes folks want to vomit.

One Florida man recently lost his job for trying to keep it too real for social media and bathing in the kitchen of a Wendy’s restaurant in Milton County. The disgusting video was recorded by a coworker and already has over million disgusted views.

The owner of the Milton Wendy’s is clearly mad as hell. He released a statement soon after the video saying:

“We are taking this incident seriously and it is obviously totally unacceptable. This was a prank by a person who no longer works at this restaurant, and who clearly did not use good judgment. We are taking this opportunity to reinforce our very strict quality procedures with our restaurant team.”

So many people have seen and complained about the video that the Division of Hotels and Restaurants was notified about the incident. Fortunately, the eatery passed their impromptu inspection, but the manager was instructed on sanitation, safety requirements and the importance of active managerial control.

@Elhialy8: “This is why i cook & eat at home 98% of the time”

@Sillemman: “Just one more reason not to eat fast food”

Would you eat at a restaurant where this was going down in the back?

