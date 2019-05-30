Drake & Future’s Collab Album ‘What A Time To Be Alive 2’ Might Be Closer Than We Think

The sequel to Drake and Future’s collaborative effort What A Time To Be Alive might be closer than we think according to recent social media posts. Freebandz producer ATL Jacob shared a photo in his Instagram stories that have many believing the project will be releasing very soon.

Rumblings about What A Time To Be Alive 2 began earlier this year when both Drake and Future got their fans buzzing by hinting at the album in a video with Drake saying “What’s that? We gotta cook that up. That two,” said while holding up two fingers. Future then follows the OVO general saying, “It’s already cooked. Top secret.”

ATL Jacob’s photo he shared on Wednesday at 4:20 a.m added even more fuel to fire showing off Jacob’s hard drive with 20 freshly down audio tracks from May 23 allegedly and are labeled “FUT X DRA,” alongside files labeled “FBG” aka “FreeBand Gang.”

Drake and Future’s ‘What a Time to Be Alive’ sequel teased on Instagram👀

Excited or nah? pic.twitter.com/pbbAeZRwGc — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) May 29, 2019

Future’s Instagram page is also strongly hinting that some new music is on the way as well. The “March Madness” rapper has wiped his page clean, leaving up just one post that features some new music playing in the background.

Whatever the case might be, whether there is definitely some new heat on the way. Future first teased at a WATTBA sequel when he shared an unreleased track featuring the Raptors’ biggest cheerleader. On the two are going back and forth with Future kicking things off with “I got 20 damn Kylies,” and Drake following up with “I got 20 damn Kendalls / Young slim baddies, and they’re in Vogue / I got 20 fuckin’ Gigis.”

What A Time To Be Alive was released in September 2015 and featured production from Metro Boomin and Southside. The album reached no.1 on the Billboard 200 charts and featured standout tracks such as “Big Rings” and “Jumpman.”

