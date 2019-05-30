Dwyane Wade and LeBron James’ Sons Reportedly Teaming Up On High School Team

We will reportedly get to see the next generation of peanut butter and jelly soon when the original PBJ LeBron James and Dwyane Wade sons team up in high school.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin and Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News are reporting both LeBron James Jr. (14) and Zaire Wade will be taking their talents to Sierra Canyon next fall. Bronny, when he arrives, will be a freshman while Wade who is currently attending American Heritage School in Plantation, Fla. will be a senior. James’ younger son Bryce James will also be following his brother to the school which enrolls students starting from preschool to 12th grade.

The Los Angeles Daily News reported that LeBron James took a tour of the school during spring break fueling rumors of his arriving there. The decision to enroll both Bronny and Bryce in Sierra Canyon was purely a basketball decision for his kids per ESPN.

The school is no stranger to basketball royalty either. NBA Champion and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen’s son Scotty Pippen Jr., as well as Kenyon Martin’s son KJ Martin, had impressive seasons leading the school to back-to-back CIF State Open Division titles. Pippen and Martin both have committed to Vanderbilt where for NBA star Jerry Stackhouse is the head coach and will look to further the young hooper’s careers.

As for D-Wade and LeBron James, the two have been looking forward to spending more time with each other again. Wade has plenty of free time on his hands now that he has retired and both himself and his wife Gabrielle Union plan to be in Los Angeles more now that his professional basketball playing days are over. Speaking with the Sports Inquirer, last December James added:

“I told him, ‘No one likes to work out by themselves. So he can come to Staples. He can come to the practice facility anytime he wants to get workouts in. He can come help me with the young guys as well. He’ll be around a lot more personally for me, so I’ll love that.”

Sierra Canyon home games are going to be lit, especially with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the stands cheering their boys on as they cook the competition.

