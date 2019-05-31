CLOSE
Black Music Month: Afrobeats Bangers

The world is marching to the rhythm of West Africa. Afrobeats have gone global and artists are clamoring to capitalize off of the infectious sound.

Afrobeats, not to be confused with Afrobeat, created by Fela Kuti, gets its upbeat and energetic melodies from a hybrid of West African music and American jazz and funk.

Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage are just a few of the artists who have helped take Afrobeats abroad, introducing it to the world at large. Its popularity has prompted Sony Music and Universal Music Group to open offices in Lagos, Nigeria to help develop the talent behind the music.

With backing like that, Afrobeats has a bright future! For Black Music Month, we put together a playlist that’s sure to get you moving no matter where you are in the world.

