Midriffs, Lowriders and Rap, Oh My: Here's What Beyonce Was Doing In 2001

Beyonce

The Beyhive damn near fainted earlier this week when it was announced that Beyonce‘s first ever film, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, is heading to Netflix on Saturday, June 1st. It’s hard to believe that the Robert Townsend directed flick came out on MTV almost 20 years ago!

And it was the first time we got to see 19-year old Bey show her acting chops and spit a couple of bars.

Hella tours, hella hits, one marriage, and three children later, Beyonce is still snatching our edges with every move she makes.  In 2019, she’s revered as one of the greatest performers to ever grace the stage. But in 2001, she was just a teen branching off from her from her budding music career in order to find her voice. And that, she did.

Beyonce

2001 was a pivotal year in lots of ways for many people. The devastating September 11th terrorist attacks took place in New York City, changing the face of America as we knew it. That same year, the first Ipod was released, and Wikipedia made its online debut.

Bill Clinton was leaving office, Hillary Clinton was sworn into senate, while Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake rocked their infamous Denim on Denim couple’s look to the American Music Awards.

But besides starring in Carmen, here’s what the Bootylicious Queen Bey was doing in 2001.

