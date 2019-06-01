CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Don’t Be Alarmed: Here’s A VERY Rare Photo Of A Young Morgan Freeman  

64 reads
Leave a comment
Morgan Freeman

Source: Getty Images / Morgan Freeman

We’ve heard the running joke all our lives: Morgan Freeman was born old! As funny as that it, there’s actually very little evidence to prove the contrary.

There’s a whole thread on the Internet dedicated to finding out whether the Oscar winner is actually an alien being living among us. Like seriously, when was he ever young.

Cyber Sai: “I just recently watched “Eyewitness” a Sigourney Weaver movie from 1981, she made it 2 years after Alien. Morgan Freeman had a role as a cop in the movie. In the movie he does have black hair, but he still looks old. And this movie is from f**ing 1981…over 30 years ago. Was Morgan Freeman ever young?”

Of course, the responses, like Morgan Freeman’s age, were out of this world.

Lockedout6: He’s not bounded by space and time. Right now, I’m reading every post as if Morgan Freeman himself was narrating it.

Penisochio: Huh, was God ever young. Good question.

YellowShampoo: he looks like a male version of the oracle. maybe he’s just a program in the matrix

But if you dig deep enough, there is an actual photo of a younger Morgan Freeman.

morgan freeman

Source: Getty / Getty

Not like teenager young, but not as old as we’ve seen him in our lifetime.

morgan freeman

Source: Getty / Getty

Someone on Twitter dug even deeper and found the UNBELIEVABLE photo of Mr. Freeman as a child! Wow.  We’ve officially seen it all.

Don’t Be Alarmed: Here’s A VERY Rare Photo Of A Young Morgan Freeman   was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close