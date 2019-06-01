CLOSE
High School Graduate Who Received 139 College Acceptance Letters Is Headed To Xavier University Of Louisiana

Normandie Cormier also received $8.7 million in grants and scholarships.

Receiving over 100 college acceptance letters can be overwhelming for a high school graduate, but for 18-year-old Normandie Cormier, it was clear that she would begin her next chapter at a historically Black college and university. According to USA Today, after being accepted to 139 colleges through the Common App and the Common Black College App, the Louisiana native has decided to further her education at Xavier University in New Orleans.

Cormier has always displayed excellence when it came to academics. Early on she decided that she wanted to enter a program that allowed her to simultaneously earn her high school diploma and a college degree. With the support of her family, she enrolled in Early College Academy which is a part of South Louisiana Community College’s campus. Outside of school, she was very involved in her local community, often mentoring young girls who want to pursue careers in STEM, tutoring youngsters and adults, and volunteering at a nursing home.

The journey hasn’t been easy for Cormier. She’s dealt with several immune system issues which have caused many hospital visits. Despite her health ailments, she prevailed. She ended up graduating with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree. Her dedication to her education and making a positive impact in her community caught the attention of higher education institutions across the globe and earned her $8.7 million in scholarships and grants from GE, Burger King and other companies and organizations.

Her hospital visits led her to choose a career path in medicine. “Since I was a child, I was always in and out of the hospital,” Cormier told USA Today. “When I was young, it affected my self-esteem. But now I can use it to inspire others.” She said selecting Xavier University of Louisiana was an easy decision because her personal goals are aligned with the school’s values.

The aspiring doctor hopes that her journey will inspire others.

Yale University Elects First Black Student Body President

14-Year-Old Sydney Wilson Becomes Youngest Student Accepted Into Spelman

