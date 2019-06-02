CLOSE
Soccer Star Neymar Accused of Raping Woman In Paris, Claims It’s Extortion

This is only going to get messier.

FBL-COPA AMERICA-2019-BRA-TRAINING

Source: MAURO PIMENTEL / Getty

Per a police report, Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar has been accused of raping a woman last month in Paris. The document was filed by Brazilian police in Sao Palo on Friday (May 31).

However, Neymar claims he’s been set up.

Reports the Associated Press:

A Brazilian police document says an unidentified woman has accused soccer star Neymar of raping her in Paris last month. After the revelation, the player used Instagram to publish a 7-minute video that includes WhatsApp messages he says he exchanged with the accuser in a friendly way days later.

Neymar calls the incident “a setup” and insists it is an attempt of extortion against him.

The document obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday says the incident took place May 15 at 8:20 p.m. in a hotel. The woman went to police Friday in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo state’s Public Security Secretariat, which oversees police, confirmed in a statement that the complaint was registered, but did not offer details.

You can peep some of the alleged receipts below. Actually, it’s in Portuguese, but he does share a series of elicit WhatsApp messages between him and the alleged victim, while continually maintaining it is all part of an extortion plot.

Photo: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images

Soccer Star Neymar Accused of Raping Woman In Paris, Claims It’s Extortion was originally published on hiphopwired.com

