Run The Jewels Working On 4th LP With Rick Rubin

For three albums strong, the potent duo of Killer Mike and El-P, collectively known as Run The Jewels, have not only revived their careers for an incredible second leg, but also sparked a strong friendship between the two. With three years removed since their last project, the pair are hard at work on a new album and enlisted producer Rick Rubin to put his finishing touches on their work.

In a newsletter from the RTJ gang over the weekend, the crew announced their plans in working with Rubin with a promise that the new record will be better than their past works.

From RTJ:

Let’s start with the obvious…

We’ve been going hard on RTJ4 and have a genuine excitement to share new music with you all. We stand behind our statement that this record is going to punch you in the f*cking face and burn everything in its path. We thank you for your continued patience as we put together what we believe will be our best record yet.

We recently stopped by another friend’s studio in LA to keep sh*t moving.

Stay tuned, we’ll have more RTJ4 news for you soon.

The newsletter was accompanied by a photo of El-P and Rick Rubin doing the Run The Jewels hand symbol, which can be seen below.

Photo: Getty

D.L. Chandler Posted 21 hours ago

