Jet Life Creative Director CJ Wallis Told To Hold Off From Producing Mac Miller Doc

The Canadian filmmaker who has worked closely with Curren$y and other members of Jet Life and its affiliates shared the news via Twitter, but has since been barred from making the project by the family.

The Hip-Hop world lost one of its most talented acts in Mac Miller last year, and the void left by the Pittsburgh artist has been massive. Jet Life Creative Director CJ Wallis announced he was putting together footage for an upcoming documentary to honor the life of the late rapper.

Deadline reports:

Filmmaker and Jetlife Creative Director CJ Wallis announced today via Twitter that Margrette Bird Pictures, a film company he found with Mallory Kennedy, is working on a documentary about the late rapper Mac Miller.

“So, over the next year I’m going to start collecting interviews & content to make the definitive @MacMiller documentary for his family, friends & fans,” he tweeted Monday morning. Wallis then encouraged everyone to share the post and tag anyone who would be good to interview for the docu.

The outlet adds that Wallis, who has worked alongside Curren$y and Jet Life affiliates Wiz Khalifa among others, wanted to put out the film via New Orleans-based Margrette Bird Pictures at an upcoming later date. However, the family has asked Wallias and Margrette Bird Pictures to hold off on the project.

 

Jet Life Creative Director CJ Wallis Told To Hold Off From Producing Mac Miller Doc was originally published on hiphopwired.com

