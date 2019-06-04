CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

El Chapo Denied Outdoors Rec Time, Commissary Privileges

The Mexican drug kingpin is being held in a New York prison and is on severe lockdown due to his two previous escapes.

3 reads
Leave a comment
MEXICO-CRIME-GUZMAN

Source: OMAR TORRES / Getty

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known to the world as El Chapo, won’t be seeing the sun anytime soon after a judge shot down an outdoors rec time quest. Further, Guzman won’t be given access to the general population commissary out of fear items purchases can be turned into weapons.

TMZ reports:

The former Mexican cartel kingpin recently filed a motion requesting at least 2 hours of outdoors recreation time per week while he’s held in custody at a federal prison in New York, plus access to the general pop commissary so he can buy goodies.

Chapo was also looking to get access to some earplugs so he could sleep easy at night and get rid of ear pain he says he’s been experiencing in the joint.

Well, a judge didn’t bite on any of it, and his reasoning is pretty damning. First, the court says Chapo’s request for outdoors time is a nonstarter (he’s currently being held under strict restrictions) because the U.S. government’s worried he’ll try to escape again.

The outlet adds that El Chapo has been well-behaved while inside the joint, which is probably why he made the request but it’s not foreseeable in the near future.

Photo: Getty

El Chapo Denied Outdoors Rec Time, Commissary Privileges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close