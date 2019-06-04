CLOSE
Rihanna Is The World’s Wealthiest Female Artist

Rih Rih stacking big chips.

"Young Fashion Designer" : LVMH Prize 2017 Edition At Louis Vuitton Foundation In Paris

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

Rihanna has been putting in work, a lot of it. Even without a new album, the Bajan singer has been named the world’s wealthiest female artist thanks to a $600M fortune.

According to Forbes, Rih Rih has banked more than Madonna, Céline Dion and even Beyoncé.

It should be no surprise that music is just a small slice of Rihanna’s healthy financial pie.

Says Forbes:

Famous first as a singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, age 31, has since evolved into a style icon and makeup entrepreneur—and soon she’ll be the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house. All those efforts add up to a $600 million fortune, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world, ahead of the likes of Madonna ($570 million), Céline Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

Most of that comes not from music but from her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods giant run by billionaire Bernard Arnault. Rihanna (pronounced Ri-Ann-ah, not Ri-Ah-nah as she recently clarified) and LVMH co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty. It launched in September 2017 at Sephora, another LVMH brand, and online at FentyBeauty.com, quickly becoming a viral success. Fenty Beauty racked up a reported $100 million in sales in its first few weeks, propelled by Rihanna’s fame and 71 million Instagram followers.

Congrats to Rihanna.

Also, with her new adidas deal, expect Bey to be leaping up that list sooner than later.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna Is The World’s Wealthiest Female Artist was originally published on hiphopwired.com

