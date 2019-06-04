Disturbing video has made its way onto the internet involving one of Young Thug’s children.

The 20 second clip shows his daughter, who can’t be more than 10 years old, struggling to see above the steering wheel while driving down a residential road with her mother in Georgia.

Sources close to Young Thug tell TMZ the rapper was not aware of the incident and was told no one else was in the area while his daughter was behind the wheel. She apparently only drove for no more than 30 seconds.

Well Thugger might want to check his baby’s mother before someone picks up the phone and calls DFCS.

Young Thug Blasted For Viral Video Showing Young Daughter Driving was originally published on 92q.com