One in four Americans are crushing on someone who is “off-limits.”

New research reveals 57% of Americans have secretly desired someone they absolutely shouldn’t have some time in their life.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

OnePoll, on behalf of EdenFantasys surveyed 2,000 Americans, finding 7 in 10 of those currently crushing have either acted on those feelings or are planning on acting on them.

Additionally, 1 in 3 Americans have actually had a “romantic encounter” with their taboo crush.

The most off-limits person, according to the poll, is a friend’s partner (50%), with second place going to anybody in a relationship (46%).

But, act on those feelings at your own risk, 59% of Americans said they regretting acting on their feelings for an off-limits person actually regretted it after. One in three even had to leave their job because of it.

Here are the Top 10 people who are romantically “off-limits”:

Friend’s partner 50%

Someone in a relationship 46%

Friend’s ex-partner 40%

Parent’s friends 40%

Boss 40%

Ex-partner’s sibling 38%

Teacher 38%

Ex-partner’s friend 34%

Somebody 20+ years older/younger than you 32%

Co-worker 28%

Source: NY Post

1 in 4 Americans Harbor Taboo Crushes According to New Survey was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired Posted 10 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: