Ray J Making Marijuana Money Moves, Rolling Out “Ray Jay’s”

Ray J is cashing in on the cannabis craze.

TMZ reports he’s launching his own weed venture by selling pre-rolled joints called “Ray Jay’s.” He has already poured about $5 million into developing his idea and sources say he already has a greenhouse stocked with rows of plants.

Ray J will also offer his services to other ganja growers looking to expand their reach.

If all goes well, Ray J and mary jane might just be his best collaboration to date.

Source: TMZ

