Chief Keef “Don’t Like” Paying Child Support, According To Daughter’s Mom

Chief Keef, the father of nine, is accused by the mother of one of his children for slacking on child support payments. According to the mother, the “I Don’t Like” rapper owes $500,000 in back child support payments.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Erica Early is accusing Keef of being way behind in child support for their daughter.

In the newly filed docs, she claims the rapper is once again in civil contempt for violating a court order.

She claims Keef refuses to make his $10,713 a month support payments and currently owes $471,910, plus interest. She is demanding a judge order Chief Keef appear in court and explain why he is in contempt of court.

43-year-old Early has a daughter with 23-year-old Keef, named Kimora Cozart, who was born in 2013.

She sued the rapper for paternity and child support months after the child was born. A judge ordered him to pay $2,500 a month in support but she got the amount raised later to $10,713 a month.

The tea here in all this is that Keef had to be 17 or 18 when he knocked up Early, who is 20 years his senior. Yikes.

