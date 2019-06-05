CLOSE
How Does Ari Lennox Keep Her Natural Hair Looking So Beautiful? [Exclusive Interview]

Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox is enjoying success with her hit single “Shae Butter Baby” and her first national tour of the same name. In addition to her sultry voice, Ari Lennox is also becoming a public face for the natural hair movement. Ari gives us her best natural hair recipe that she uses to maintain her luscious mane. Check out the video below…

RELATED: Shea Butter Baby: 13 Lines From Ari Lennox’s Album Every Millenial Can Relate To 

