CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

IT’S OFFICIAL: Jussie Smollett Not Returning To ‘Empire’

6 reads
Leave a comment
Empire Fall Finale

Source: Matt Dinerstein / Fox

Welp that’s it for Jussie Smollett on Empire and that came from the boss Lee Daniels.

via Theybf

There were reports that the “Empire” writers were prepping for Jussie Smollett’s return to the show for its finale season, but co-creator Lee Daniels says NOPE! Not True.

Daniels hopped on Twitter to clarify that Jussie’s character will NOT be returning for the 6th and final season. It was announced last month that the FOX series would be renewed for the final season that’s set to premiere this fall.

Viewers haven’t seen much of Jussie on the show since he has been accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack back in January. He was cut from the final episodes of the fifth season.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Jussie Smollett Not Returning To ‘Empire’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close