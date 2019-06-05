IT’S OFFICIAL: Jussie Smollett Not Returning To ‘Empire’

Welp that’s it for Jussie Smollett on Empire and that came from the boss Lee Daniels.

via Theybf

There were reports that the “Empire” writers were prepping for Jussie Smollett’s return to the show for its finale season, but co-creator Lee Daniels says NOPE! Not True.

Daniels hopped on Twitter to clarify that Jussie’s character will NOT be returning for the 6th and final season. It was announced last month that the FOX series would be renewed for the final season that’s set to premiere this fall.

Viewers haven’t seen much of Jussie on the show since he has been accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack back in January. He was cut from the final episodes of the fifth season.

Bijou Star Posted 5 hours ago

