Phaedra Parks ex hubby is back out on these streets!

via: TheShaderoom

According to The Blast, Apollo has been released from prison and transferred to a halfway house in Philadelphia to complete the remainder of his sentence. He was set to be released from prison on October 15.

An official for the Residential Reentry Management confirmed with The Blast that Apollo was transferred, but have decided to keep the specific location of the halfway house private

As we previously reported, Apollo was sentenced to 96 months in prison in back in 2014. He please guilt to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud.

ATL Housewives Apollo Nida Has Been Released From Prison was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com