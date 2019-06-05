CLOSE
Cheif Keef’s 43-Year-Old Baby Mama Suing Him For $500,000 Back Child Support

Chief Keef In Concert - New York City

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Soooo one of Cheif Keef’s 9 children’s mothers is suing him and it looks like she’s old enough to be his own mother.

via: TheShaderoom

According to court docs that were obtained by @blast, 43-year-old Erica Early claims Chief Keef is way behind in child support for their child–about half a million dollars! Early adds that Chief Keef is once again in civil contempt for violating a court order.

She claims he is refusing to make his $10,713 a month support payments and currently owes $471,910, plus interest. Now she wants to get a judge involved to order Chief Keef to appear in court and explain why he is in contempt of court.

Early and 23-year-old Keef share a daughter who was born in 2013.

She previously sued Chief Keef for paternity and child support months after their baby was born. A judge initially ordered him to pay $2,500 a month in support, but she was later able to get the amount raised to $10,713 a month.

Cheif Keef’s 43-Year-Old Baby Mama Suing Him For $500,000 Back Child Support was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

