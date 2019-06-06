Elite Trolling: Golden State Warriors Warm Up To Pusha T Diss Track “Story of Adidon”

Usually, all of the trash talking takes place on the court with the just the players, but in the case of this year’s NBA Finals, it involves a famous fan as well. The ongoing “friendly” beef between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors superfan and global ambassador Drake is getting really spicy.

The Golden State Warriors have been the subject of extreme trolling from Drizzy while taking on his Raptors in Toronto. After walking away with the victory in game 2, subsequently shutting up the 6 God and the Klay Thompson alongside calling Drizzy “bum ass” from outside of their locker room they took things a step further for Game 3. The depleted defending champs decided to troll Aubrey by warming up to Pusha T’s diss track “Story of Adidon” that was directed at him and revealed he had a secret child.

Clearly things are getting personal, but unfortunately for the Warriors, Drake and his Raptors got the last laugh cruising to a comfortable 14-point Game 3 victory despite a 47-point herculean effort from Steph Curry. To rub even more salt in the Warriors open wound, Drizzy made sure to keep the trash talk going on his Instagram stories by trolling Klay Thompson who didn’t play in last night’s game due to injury.

Oh, we cannot wait to see how the trolling between Warriors and Drake continues, we already know if they Raptors manage to win Game 4 in the Bay and the series as whole Drizzy will be on one. We can’t front we are here for the trolling cause honestly Aubrey is pretty damn good at it.

