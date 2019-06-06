Hip-Hop’s “Henry Hill” (Goodfellas reference) strikes again as Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s cooperations with feds done led to yet another guilty plea from one of his former associates.

PageSix is reporting that for the second time this week an ex-homie of the “Billy” rapper pleaded guilty to a racketeering charge to a federal judge in Manhattan yesterday (June 5). That brings the total number of ex-Tekashi associates taking plea deals to nine (good thing he was never a Wu-Tang Clan member because it would’ve been a wrap for them after their classic Enter The 36 Chambers).

Butler’s decision to plead guilty to the charge leaves two defendants in the case facing trial — Anthony “Harv” Ellison, a former member of Tekashi’s management team who allegedly beat up Tekashi last year and robbed him for $750,000 worth of jewelry and $20,000 in cash; and another alleged Nine Trey member, Roland Martin.

Ever since blowing up with “Gummo” and taking the music millennials by storm in late 2017, rumors began circulating around the hood that Tekashi’s Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew was extorting him for his royalties in return for their protection and street services. Once he decided to hold back on some paper he ended up getting taken by his own wolves and unfortunately for him there wasn’t a Liam Neeson in his corner to save him.

Since then Feds clamped down on Tekashi and the Bloods crew for a gang of federal offenses. Since then Tekashi’s gone from gangsta rapper to opera singer and basically ended the show for many of his former associates including Kooda B who pled guilty earlier this week for his role in the shooting of Chief Keef and his cousin while he was visiting New York City during the summer last year. Tekashi is said to have paid him $10K in cash for the attempt on Keef’s cousin’s life.

Now we wait to see how many more people the feds take down with the high notes that the fat lady’s been providing them with.

Another Former Member of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Crew Pleads Guilty was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted 3 hours ago

