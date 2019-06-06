CLOSE
Entertainment News
911 Audio Of Jussie Smollett’s Alleged Racist Attack Released

If this is a staged job, as Chicago police suspect, the (former?) 'Empire' actor pulled out all the stops.

Jussie Smollett and the alleged faked attack in Chicago still hangs over his head, and now portions of the investigation are becoming available to the public. The latest evidence to be made public was a 911 made by a friend of Smollett noting that the reportedly former Empire actor was found with a noose around his neck.

TMZ reports:

On the January 29 phone call, which Chicago PD just released, the friend says Jussie’s “attackers” wrapped a noose around his neck, after getting jumped as he left a Subway restaurant.

The caller says Jussie didn’t want to file a report, but he was going to force him to do so. The male friend sounded panicked as he said, “They put a noose around his neck” and added … “this is really f**ked up.”

Police had said the 911 call was made 40 minutes after Jussie got back to his Chicago apartment.

Check out the audio of the call below.

