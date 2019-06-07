CLOSE
Halle Berry Responds To Kanye West, Nas Lyrics While Eating Hot Wings

2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Halle Berry been fine. Plus, she grew up in Oakwood and graduated from Bedford Hts High School. So, that sort of makes her doubly-fine.

Anyway check out this video that shows your highness eating hot wings and talking hip hop.

Halle Berry doesn’t remember blowing Nas a kiss or going to a Barbara Streisand concert.

Halle Berry hasn’t ever dabbled with music in the past but she’s become one of the most referenced actresses in hip-hop history. Her name’s been dropped by essentially everyone in the game from Outkast, Drake,Ghostface Killah, and more. However, she’s never actually responded to the mentions of her name.

In the most recent episode of Hot Ones, Halle Berry sat down with host Sean Evans where the two discussed everything from the Oscars to Catwoman. At one point, Evans did ask Halle Berry about what she thought about her name used in rap lyrics. She explained that she didn’t have a favorite but she’s appreciative that her name is still in the fold and the fact that she’s even remembered. “There’s no way I could pick one. I love all these artists. I’m always flattered whenever any one of them include me and that they still remember me,” she said. “To pick one would be like picking my daughter over my son,” she added.

Halle Berry Responds To Kanye West, Nas Lyrics While Eating Hot Wings was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
