Jada Pinkett Smith Says Daughter Willow Is Interested In Polyamory

I’m not going to say that Hollywood makes some of these young folks grow up too fast, but…

Nah I’ll say it. Hollywood makes these kids grow up too fast. Don’t you think it’d be super interesting if we could see how a person would turn out if they grew up in a regular, normal, lower to middle class life?

Oh, it’s just me then? Lol ok. Anyway, check this out!

Red Table Talk has given millions of viewers insight into the Smith family as Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris speak openly about various subjects, some that are even considered to be a bit taboo. They previously tackled the topic of pornography with Jada admitting her previous addiction and Willow stating that she was interested in it, only if it’s tastefully done. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Jada said that they’ll soon be discussing polyamorous relationships, as her 18-year-old daughter has expressed her interest in romantic unions that host more than two partners. READ MORE

