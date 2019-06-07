CLOSE
T.I. Calls For TMZ Boycott Following Report On Sister’s Cause Of Death

There are a few members of the hip hop community that, as a business, you don’t want on your bad side. TMZ may be learning that first hand following a story they ran with earlier this week.

The ‘Kang of he South’ is have none of it. Check it out.

Via | HipHopDX

ATLANTA, GA – T.I. is fighting back after TMZ ran an article about his sister’s cause of death. A Fulton County Medical Examiner determined Precious Harris died “from cocaine toxicity which aggravated hypertensive cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure).”

But apparently Tip wasn’t pleased with TMZ’s headline, which boldly stated she died of a cocaine overdose. He believes it tarnishes her legacy.

On Thursday (June 6), the Hustle Gang boss took to Instagram Live to express his disappointment in TMZ founder Harvey Levin, while simultaneously calling for a TMZ boycott.

T.I. Calls For TMZ Boycott Following Report On Sister’s Cause Of Death was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

