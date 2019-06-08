Rapper Tre da Kid Killed in Annapolis Shooting

Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal Friday night shooting that resulted in a single car crash.

Officials have identified the victim as 32-year-old Edward Montre Seay, better known as Tre da Kid, a local rapper.

Police were called to Forest Drive, near Newtowne Drive around 9:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue. Officers found Tre inside of that car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A native of Chester, MD, Tre was a skilled emcee, beating out 8,000 other rappers to win the Verizon #Freestyle50 contest. The victory earned him a single deal with 300 Entertainment, a $10,000 prize, and a chance to open for a 300 Entertainment artist at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2017. Tre da Kid was also a friend of the 92Q Family.

Friday’s homicide came on the fifth National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and on the eve of a rally to kick off a safe summer in Annapolis. About 20 businesses around town were sporting orange signs to highlight concerns about gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3429 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: Baltimore Sun

