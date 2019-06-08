CLOSE
Rapper Tre da Kid Killed in Annapolis Shooting

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal Friday night shooting that resulted in a single car crash.

Officials have identified the victim as 32-year-old Edward Montre Seay, better known as Tre da Kid, a local rapper.

Police were called to Forest Drive, near Newtowne Drive around 9:19 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found a car that had been involved in a single-vehicle crash at Forest Drive and South Cherry Grove Avenue. Officers found Tre inside of that car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tre Da Kid and Kevin Liles with Kelson

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One

A native of Chester, MD, Tre was a skilled emcee, beating out 8,000 other rappers to win the Verizon #Freestyle50 contest. The victory earned him a single deal with 300 Entertainment, a $10,000 prize, and a chance to open for a 300 Entertainment artist at Hot 97’s Summer Jam in 2017. Tre da Kid was also a friend of the 92Q Family.

See Also: Tre Da Kid &amp; Kevin Liles Premiere “Run It” Single, Talk Freestyling Your Way Through Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Friday’s homicide came on the fifth National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and on the eve of a rally to kick off a safe summer in Annapolis. About 20 businesses around town were sporting orange signs to highlight concerns about gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3429 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: Baltimore Sun

