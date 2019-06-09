Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer

UPDATE #2 (11:30 PM): Bill’s rep confirmed to TMZ and media outlets that the rapper passed away Sunday night around 9:30 PM.

“Bushwick Bill passed away peacefully this evening at 9:35 p.m. He was surrounded by his immediate family. There were incorrect previous reports that he had passed away this morning. We are looking into doing a public memorial at a later date. His family appreciates all of the prayers and support and are asking for privacy at this time.”

R.I.P. Bill.

We were with you till the end

you don’t have too suffer no more pops. You always wanted your own rolling stone cover & Dawnya made it possible. Love you 4ever our last convos I’ll value till the day I’m with you. pic.twitter.com/yYBUG6thW5 — . (@Yungknxw) June 10, 2019

UPDATE (11:10 AM): Bill’s publicist told TMZ that despite posts from Scarface and other conflicting reports, the rapper is “still alive and fighting cancer”. She told the outlet that some of Bill’s family members are by his hospital bedside right now and others are on their way.

As to how the information of his passing began to spread like wildfire, she says someone got incorrect information about Bill’s health. As reported earlier, Bill was supposed to take part in a concert in Dallas featuring The Beatnuts, but he was unable to perform as he was hospitalized.

“Contrary to what has been prematurely, insensitively, and inaccurately posted – My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life. He needs your continued prayers and support. Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because yall really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill. Thank you @tmz_tv & @realdawn_p for the updated report. On behalf of the family we’re requesting privacy until further notice.”

See original story below.

Bushwick Bill, the giant-size figure who, along with fellow Geto Boys Scarface and Willie D kicked down the door for Houston rap to be noticed nationally has reportedly succumbed to pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

Tributes have begun pouring in from Scarface to Bun B, Slim Thug, Questlove and more.

In May, Bill revealed he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He told TMZ and others that he was prepared to fight and ultimately beat the disease. He announced a F*ck Cancer tour that was supposed to kick off Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

Born in Jamacia in 1966, Richard Stephen Shaw eventually found his way into the hearts and minds of rap fans under the moniker Bushwick Bill when he joined forces with Scarface and Willie D to form the third and most popular version of the Geto Boys. Bill, having been a Geto Boy since 1984 when J. Prince first started Rap-A-Lot Records, was there for the original incarnation of Raheem, Slim Jukebox, and Sir Rap-A-Lot and then Prince Johnny C, Slim Jukebox, Bushwick Bill, and DJ Ready Red in 1985.

A self-proclaimed introvert, Bill often said in interviews that he “never had a big personality” but it came out on stage, often. In June 1991, before the group’s most famous album came one of the more fascinating stories in rap history. After shooting himself in the eye on accident, the incident turned into the landmark album cover for We Can’t Be Stopped. Thus, the legend of Bushwick Bill was born.

“I figure keeping it myself is not really helping nobody, and I’m not really afraid of dying because if anyone knows anything about me from [his 1992 song] ‘Ever So Clear,’ I died and came back already in June 1991, so I know what it’s like on the other side,” Bill told TMZ in May.

He had planned to release three albums to set his children up in lieu of his untimely demise.

RELATED: Bushwick Bill Gives Health Update As Geto Boys Reunion Tour Gets Canceled

Bushwick Bill Passes Away At 52 After Battle With Pancreatic Cancer was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 23 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: