Who Is They?: DJ Khaled Is Planning To Sue ‘Billboard’

Not like this.

3 songs to stream this week: DJ Khaled, Lady Antebellum, Duncan Laurence

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

DJ Khaled is supposed to be all about positivity, unless his album doesn’t do no. 1, allegedly. The Miami rapper/DJ/producer/self-promoter is reportedly prepping to sue Billboard because he really was big mad his Father of Asahd album came in seconds to Tyler, the Creator’s IGOR.

Apparently, Khaled feels Billboard didn’t count 100K in sales.

Reports Page Six:

DJ Khaled is poised to hit the Billboard Chart with a monster lawsuit alleging the organization unfairly disqualified more than 100,000 sales of “Father of Asahd,” robbing him of the No. 1 spot.

Khaled was furious when his album came in at No.  2 to Tyler, the Creator’s “IGOR,” after Billboard allegedly discounted downloads sold by the DJ and producer as part of a “bundle deal” with an energy drink. Bundle deals, which offer album downloads alongside merchandise, are a standard but controversial industry practice to boost sales.

We’re told Billboard had agreed it would count downloads from Khaled’s energy drink package, which sources in the artist’s camp say amounted to more than 100,000. Billboard later backtracked, disqualifying Khaled’s entire sales from the promotion, arguing there were “anomalies” in his figures. Page Six has exclusively learned that lawyers for Khaled have fired off a letter to Silvio Pietroluongo, SVP of charts and data development at Billboard.

Reportedly, Khaled’s team also feels a ways before Tyler, the Creator’s bundles sales were included in his figures.

The things is, at this point, it doesn’t matter. If people were/are rocking with Khaled’s new album, they’d be bumping it no matter what, but it seems like that just isn’t the case—no shots.

 

Who Is They?: DJ Khaled Is Planning To Sue ‘Billboard’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

