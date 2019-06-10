Baby Psalm West is about a month old now and mom Kim Kardashian gave the world the first up-close glimpse of her newest baby boy, showing him taking a nap.

The family initially teased photos of the little guy from far away and now we get a chance to see who he resembles more, mom Kim or dad Kanye. Kim thinks that Psalm looks more like Ye, who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday over the weekend, noting in a caption simply, “Psalm Ye.”

Kim faced backlash when she initially posted a photo of Psalm in a sleeping position that could have triggered sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS. Kardashian made certain that the new photo of baby Psalm featured him in a more appropriate position, laying on his back with his arms behind his head.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Baby No. 4

RELATED: Watch Kim Kardashian Answer Vogue’s 73 Questions! [VIDEO]

Psalm Ye pic.twitter.com/DNou1CNzvU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Baby Psalm West was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 18 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: