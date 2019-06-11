CLOSE
Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Speak, Tristan Thompson Shows Up With Drake: Report

[caption id="attachment_3023429" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods is caught in the center of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Woods is being accused of making out with Khloe's serial cheating a** baby's daddy during a weekend after Valentine's Day. According to reports, Kylie is conflicted about her longtime friendship with Woods, but ultimately unfollowed the IG socialite on social media. Khloe and her best friend Malika both fanned rumor flames that he and Jordyn were indeed caught in a compromising position. Kylie nor Woods have yet to comment on the TMZ story. Sources claim Kylie was conflicted about her friend's behavior but ultimately decided she was inappropriate, which is a sad story for the inseparable friends. Jordyn Woods was spotted out for the first time since the scandal hit the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuL3lBWBFls/ Here's a look at Jordyn Woods.  

What, you thought you heard the last of Jordyn Woods?

Ha!

But seriously, the fact that Tristan Thompson has an NBA championship, Drake’s cellphone number and a Kardashian as a bm… I’d say he’s doing pretty good at the game of life.

Via | HotNewHipHop

The ladies kept it cordial at a club as they both ignored Thompson.

Former friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods reunited at Bootsy Bellows nightclub to celebrate the birthday of mutual pal Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair have been on the outs since rumors hit the streets that Jordyn was creeping with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson—who also just happened to be at the Bootsy Bellows the night of the party. There have been plenty of reports about Jordyn being kicked out of Kylie’s guest house, Khloe blaming Jordyn for ruining her relationship, tales of betrayal, and Jordyn’s exile from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Jordyn denies that she did anything with Tristan that could be considered inappropriate, even detailing the house party incident on Red Table Talk, but her relationship with Kylie reportedly remains strained.READ MORE

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Speak, Tristan Thompson Shows Up With Drake: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
