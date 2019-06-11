CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Xan Being Investigated For Assault With A Deadly Weapon: Report

2 reads
Leave a comment

Lil Xan on TMZ

Source: screen cap / TMZ

The viral video may get the young musician in a lot of trouble. Luckily no shots were fired and no one was seriously hurt.

Some celebrities clearly don’t need to be tried in public.

VIA | HipHopDX

He recently pulled a gun on a stranger who allegedly called Xan out for saying Tupac’s music was “boring.”

Lil Xan’s recent run-in at a gas station could land him in heaps of trouble. TMZ recently released a video showing the 22-year-old artist waving around and pointing a gun at a man. According to reports, the man saw Xan at the gas station and thought it would a good time to call him out on his previous comments about Tupac Shakur’s music being “boring.” The video begins when the exchange had already escalated, and while the two men were far enough away from each other and the guy seemed to be walking away, Xan pulls out a gun.

READ MORE

Lil Xan Being Investigated For Assault With A Deadly Weapon: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close