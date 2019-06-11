CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Xan Under Investigation For Pulling Out The Blicky On A Hater

Waving guns camera can never end well.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Xan Performs In Concert In Madrid

Source: Angel Manzano / Getty

We called it. Lil Xan is reportedly under investigation for threatening a man with a gun who had been questioning about his past comments on Tupac Shakur.

A man came at Xan for that time he said Tupac was boring since in these days of the Internet, nobody forgets anything.

Soon after, Xan is seen on video point a firearm at the agitator, urging him to get gone. Of course, it was all caught on video because, why not make things easier for the police?

TMZ is now reporting that LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division is now investigating the face tattooed rapper for possible assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Soon after the clip, Xan said he merely pulled the firearm out for self-defense because he was being bullied. The authorities are tracking down more video and looking to speak to Xan to get his side of the story.

We wouldn’t bet on Xan actually having a permit. The struggle continues.

Lil Xan Under Investigation For Pulling Out The Blicky On A Hater was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close