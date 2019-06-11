Floyd Mayweather Falls Off Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes List Altogether

Floyd Mayweather sat at the top of the list of Forbes‘ 2018 highest-paid athletes list, due in part to his super fight with mixed martial artist, Conor McGregor, and taking home $285 million. For this year’s list, soccer star Lionel Messi takes the top spot with Money Mayweather falling off the entire top 100 listings altogether.

Forbes today released its annual ranking of the World’s 100 Highest-Paid athletes, who collectively earned $4 billion over the last 12 months, up 5% from last year’s earnings of $3.8 billion. Lionel Messi was named the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time, up from second place last year, with $127 million in total earnings. Messi unseats Floyd Mayweather, who held the crown last year, and was the leader four times in seven years. Behind Messi is longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo (No. 2), who earned $109 million between his salary and endorsements. Serena Williams (No. 63) returned to the ranking, after no women appeared in 2018. Cost of admission to the 2019 list is the highest ever at $25 million, up $2.1 million from the previous year. Endorsement income experienced an increase of 12.5% to $987 million this year.

At number three keeping with the football theme, Neymar checks in followed by Canelo Alvarez and Roger Federer at the four and five spots respectively. Russell Wilson and LeBron James find themselves in the top 10.

The full 100-spot list can be viewed via this link.

D.L. Chandler Posted 21 hours ago

