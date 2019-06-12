CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life [Exclusive Video]

6 reads
Leave a comment
Iyanla Vanzant

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Depression and other mental & emotional health issues are at an all-time high in the Black community and many are still refusing to receive help. As Iyanla Vanzant gears up for her new season of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN, she blesses us with some advice to fix our own life.

She also gives a proper understanding of love, peace and happiness exists. She also gives insight into her own spirituality and religion and how it guides her life. Check out the video below…

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant Says Oppression Only Has Power Over You If You Let It; Black Twitter Snaps Off

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

_____

Iyanla  later opens up about particular behind the show including how she is able to get her guests to open up to her about their most personal issues and which guest she had the most challenging time working with. Check it out below…

 

Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life [Exclusive Video] was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close