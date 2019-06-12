Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice On Fixing Your Own Life [Exclusive Video]

Depression and other mental & emotional health issues are at an all-time high in the Black community and many are still refusing to receive help. As Iyanla Vanzant gears up for her new season of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” on OWN, she blesses us with some advice to fix our own life.
She also gives a proper understanding of love, peace and happiness exists. She also gives insight into her own spirituality and religion and how it guides her life. Check out the video below…
