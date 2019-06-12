CLOSE
6 God Cares: Drake Sends Words of Encouragement To Kevin Durant Following Severe Injury

"The game needs me is an understatement when it comes to 35."

Drake Sends Words of Encourage To Kevin Durant In Instagram Post

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

While some classless Raptors fans cheered when Kevin Durant went down with many are believing a torn Achilles during game 5 of the NBA Finals, the team’s global ambassador, Drake took the classy step and sent some kind words to the fallen Warrior’s way.

Drake cares if nobody else in Toronto cares.

When Durant went down without any contact and immediately grabbed his calf area, everyone in that arena knew it was terrible. Drake from his expensive courtside perch was visibly upset when KD suffered the severe the injury despite some folks believing that Drizzy was showing off his acting chops.

Drizzy took things even further and sent some kind words of encouragement Durant’s way in an Instagram post stating:

“Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother. That’s my only concern tonight is your well being. ‘The game needs me’ is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior.”

Despite losing their Trump card, some late-game heroics from the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson helped the Warriors escape Toronto with a one-point victory giving them more life in NBA Finals. But the hill is still steep cause overcoming a 3-1 deficit is hard work, but Golden State already knows this.

Shoutout to the 6 God for showing that a few Canadians don’t spoil the bunch, we wish Kevin Durant a speedy recovery.

Photo: Steve Russell / Getty

6 God Cares: Drake Sends Words of Encouragement To Kevin Durant Following Severe Injury was originally published on hiphopwired.com

