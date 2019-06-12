Konami Announces Mini TurboGrafx-16 At #E3

The retro console craze is showing no signs of letting up, well at least not for the moment. On the last day of E3, Konami dropped the bombshell that it is bringing back a miniature version of the TurboGrafx-16 that was initially manufactured and marketed by NEC Home Electronics, and designed by Hudson Soft.

Nintendo got the ball rolling with the NES and SNES Classic, Sony followed with the PlayStation Classic and Sega’s Genesis Mini is on the way and now fans of retro gaming can look forward to adding the TurboGrafx-16 to their collection. That’s right, the system that introduced us to Bonk, Keith Courage and other classic games is coming back.

Konami boasts that the system is smaller than original and even fits in the palm of your hand while featuring a full-sized controller. As for the games that will be pre-loaded into the console when it launches, only six titles have been announced for now, with the rest coming at a later date, and they are:

R-TYPE

NEW ADVENTURE ISLAND

NINJA SPIRIT

Ys BOOK I & II

DUNGEON EXPLORER

ALIEN CRUSH

We are definitely sure Bonk and Keith Courage will be a part of that list down the line. Konami also revealed there will be two additional variants of the retro mini-console. The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will launch in North America, Europe will get the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini, and Japan will receive PC Engine Mini.

On top of the information listed above, no price or release date has been announced. The TurboGrafx-16—released on October 30,1987 in Japan and August 29,1989, in North America—have become collector’s item among gamers. The console was also known for introducing many firsts to the gaming world such as a CD-ROM add-on and multi-tap support for up to five players.

We are definitely looking forward to learning the rest of the games that will be included. Let us know in the comment section below if you’re excited for the return of the TurboGrafx-16.

