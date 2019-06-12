Bushwick Bill Spent Last Days At Holistic Facility In Colorado

As the Hip-Hop world continues to process the passing of Bushwick Bill, more details surrounding his final moments are coming to light. The Geto Boys rapper spent his last days getting care at a holistic facility in Colorado.

It was just over month ago that Bill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. TMZ reports that source say Bill passed away on Sunday night in Colorado.

Although reports said he passed in Houston, this was said for the sake of the family’s privacy. Bill was in a Houston hospital in May, but he chose to head to the holistic facility after doctors told him he could catch a blood infection due to his weakening immune system.

In Colorado, he passed away with his children by his side. He was able to finish a final album, Check Morals/Turpitude Balance, set up a Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

Rest in power Bushwick Bill.

