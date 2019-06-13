CLOSE
Playboi Carter Covers The Latest Issue of The FADER

The ATLien out here making sure he's securing that bag...

Playboi Carti FADER Cover

Source: Micaiah Carter / FADER/Micaiah Carter

Playboi Carti is coming up in the world.

For the latest issue of FADER, the “Woke Up Like This” artist graces the cover as he is the issue’s primary interview as FADER Senior Editor Ben Dandridge-Lemco was able to catch up with the straight off of Cochella Carti in his hometown of ATL.

Much ground is covered in the lengthy interview as Playboi discusses a range of topics including his current love life explaining how he “just cut everybody off” once he met his boo, Iggy Azalea to bluntly stating that Atlanta is the current kingdom in which Hip-Hop resides in.

“This is the home of the whole hip-hop. N*ggas ain’t f*cking with us on this music sh*t, and I ain’t just talking about me. I’m talking about the next n*gga that we don’t even know about right now, making a song. He’s from Atlanta.”

Well, at least he didn’t claim to be the King of New York. We all saw how Hip-Hop jumped out the window when Kendrick Lamar laid claim to the throne that Biggie and Jay-Z occupied in their heyday.

Peep the interview in its entirety here and let us know your thoughts on what Playboi Carti had to say.

