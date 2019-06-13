CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Teases New Single On Twitter, Sends Barbz Into A Frenzy

If true this would be her solo effort since 2018.

1 reads
Leave a comment

While the world thought Nicki Minaj went missing it seems she was just working in silence. The YMCMB (is that still a thing?) Barbie is now teasing new music.

Billboard is reporting that the Queens native took to her Twitter account to possibly hint at her new single. On Wednesday, June 12 she simply posted “MEGATRON”.

While there is no other formal announcement in place about her coming back to drop new music the social media post is very telling considering her last tweet was March 25. She pulled a similar strategy when she was prepping the release of “Anaconda” back in 2014. Additionally, she was spotted in New York City a couple of weeks ago visiting her record label.

If the gossip blogs have it right Nicki is supposedly knocked up by her new boyfriend Kenneth Petty. The “Super Bass” rapper has yet to confirm if she is pregnant but regardless the Barbz are here for it.

Photo: WENN.com

Nicki Minaj Teases New Single On Twitter, Sends Barbz Into A Frenzy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close