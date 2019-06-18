Future and Meek Mill Announce Co-headline Legendary Nights U.S. Fall Tour

LOS ANGELES (Jun 18, 2019) – Two of the biggest names in hip-hop – Future and Meek Mill announced today they will be hitting the road together for the first time ever this fall on their co-headline Legendary Nights Tour. They will be joined by a star-studded lineup of special guests including YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city outing will kick off August 28th in St. Louis, MO and make stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping October 5th in Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 21st at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 18th at 12 pm local time until Thursday, June 20th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com.

TIDAL subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 18 at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET through Thursday, June 20 at 10pm local time. Subscribers can find details

for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com/LegendaryNights or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

The tour announcement marks the latest achievement for Mill – the hip-hop star was recently honored as a Vanguard for Social Justice by the McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research at New York University (NYU). He was recognized at a private ceremony on June 10 for his criminal justice reform advocacy and helping spearhead the REFORM Alliance, an organization committed to eradicating outdated probation policies across the U.S.

Meek Mill and Future U.S. Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Wed Aug 28 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 30 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+

Sat Aug 31 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 01 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Tue Sep 03 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed Sep 04 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri Sep 06 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion+

Sun Sep 08 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 10 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion

Sat Sep 14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sun Sep 15 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Sep 17 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live

Thu Sep 19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Sep 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sun Sep 22 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Mon Sep 23 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater+

Sun Sep 29 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Oct 01 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center+

*YG not performing

+Megan Thee Stallion not performing

