COUPLE ALERT?: Rob Kardashian & Evelyn Lozada Exchange Sex Tweets

Celebrity Sightings In Miami - March 9, 2011

Source: David Rojas / Getty

So are Rob Kardashian and Evelyn Lozada dating now?

via MTO

Rob Kardashian now has a new reality show bae, Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada. The couple announced that they were “seeing” each other last night on Twitter.

Well they didn’t quite announce they were dating – but their tweets strongly suggest that the two are seeing each other.

It all started when Evelyn posted a comment about the size of Rob’s manhood. Rob responded with a very graphic description of Evelyn’s s*x game.

Here’s what was posted:

64629895_192568698398181_5145577095055869821_n

