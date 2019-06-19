If nothing else a prison sentence will give a man a better appreciation of his freedom and when you have the finances to live life to the fullest by God that is exactly what you do.

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill know this all too well so we can’t be mad to see them living their best lives in the clip to “Backwards” where they throw a pool party and the women in attendance throw inhibitions into the wind and get turnt up like they know their parents will never see this video.

Keeping the scene in the south, Future continues to roll out visuals in support of his latest project SAVE ME and in his clip to “St. Lucia” has a monster truck roll over lesser cars while a room filled with women smoke cigarettes and wait for… something? What they doing there?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from E-40 featuring Quavo, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg and ScHoolboy Q, Kodak Black, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. MEEK MILL – “BACKWARDS”

FUTURE – “ST. LUCIA”

E-40 FT. QUAVO, RODDY RICCH, A$AP FERG & SCHOOLBOY Q – “CHASE THE MONEY”

KAMAIYAH FT. QUAVO & TYGA – “WINDOWS”

KODAK BLACK – “MALCOM X.X.X.”

PRIEST DA NOMAD – “CAN’T LOSE THE SOUL”

KOSHA DILLZ – “LOGIC BECAME ME”

HARRY AND THE POTTERS FT. KIMYA DAWSON – “WHERE’S RON?”

DDG FT. QUEEN NAIJA – “HOLD UP”

HARDAWAY SMITH – “CHAMPION”

ROD WAVE – “PAINT THE SKY RED”

42 DUGG – “WHOLE CITY”

GARCI – “GOTTA PLUG”

Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St. Lucia” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

