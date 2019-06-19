CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St. Lucia” & More

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill celebrate life and Future gets a monster truck show. Today's Daily Visuals.

0 reads
Leave a comment

If nothing else a prison sentence will give a man a better appreciation of his freedom and when you have the finances to live life to the fullest by God that is exactly what you do.

Gucci Mane and Meek Mill know this all too well so we can’t be mad to see them living their best lives in the clip to “Backwards” where they throw a pool party and the women in attendance throw inhibitions into the wind and get turnt up like they know their parents will never see this video.

Keeping the scene in the south, Future continues to roll out visuals in support of his latest project SAVE ME and in his clip to “St. Lucia” has a monster truck roll over lesser cars while a room filled with women smoke cigarettes and wait for… something? What they doing there?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from E-40 featuring Quavo, Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg and ScHoolboy Q, Kodak Black, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. MEEK MILL – “BACKWARDS”

FUTURE – “ST. LUCIA”

E-40 FT. QUAVO, RODDY RICCH, A$AP FERG & SCHOOLBOY Q – “CHASE THE MONEY”

KAMAIYAH FT. QUAVO & TYGA – “WINDOWS”

KODAK BLACK – “MALCOM X.X.X.”

PRIEST DA NOMAD – “CAN’T LOSE THE SOUL”

KOSHA DILLZ – “LOGIC BECAME ME”

HARRY AND THE POTTERS FT. KIMYA DAWSON – “WHERE’S RON?”

DDG FT. QUEEN NAIJA – “HOLD UP”

HARDAWAY SMITH – “CHAMPION”

ROD WAVE – “PAINT THE SKY RED”

42 DUGG – “WHOLE CITY”

GARCI – “GOTTA PLUG”

Gucci Mane ft. Meek Mill “Backwards,” Future “St. Lucia” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close