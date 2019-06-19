CLOSE
Drake Ties The Beatles For 2nd Most Billboard Hot 100 Singles — Ever

Drake Performs At First Direct Arena

Source: Andrew Benge / Getty

Started from the bottom… you know the rest.

It appears that Drizzy has done it again! Check it out.

John Lennon and George Harrison might be rolling over in their graves right now. But it’s true — Drake has officially tied The Beatles for the second most Billboard Hot 100 singles ever.

On Monday (June 17), Billboard confirmed the Toronto Raptors superfan earned his 34th Hot 100 Top 10 song after Chris Brown’s “No Guidance” featuring Drake debuted at No. 9 on the chart.

The only artist to have more Top 10 singles than the British Fab Four and Drake is Madonna with 38. It took the pop queen 16 years to accomplish that feat, while it took the 6 God just under 10 years. But then again, streaming hadn’t changed the game yet.

