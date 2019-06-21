CLOSE
XXL 2019 Freshman Class Revealed

(Via XXL)The wait is officially over. The 2019 XXL Freshman Class is here.

Now in its 12th year, the XXL Freshman franchise has consistently embraced hip-hop’s rising stars and helped push them to the forefront of the culture. Thanks to the internet, social media and, more importantly, the hip-hop fans, XXL Freshman has increased in popularity year after year. The decision on which artists enter the XXL Freshman Class comes together the same way as when it first started. We talk to everyone we possibly can—industry tastemakers, rappers, our friends, fellow hip-hop heads, the guy working at the corner store, whoever—to get their input on who they think should be picked for the class. Then we argue it out as a staff and narrow down the list.

 

 

