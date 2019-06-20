CLOSE
Lil Nas X Drops New Song “Panini”

Lil Nas followed up Old Town Road with a new single. The chorus interpolates Nirvana’s 1992 single In Bloom. Honestly the progression of Lil Nas X is astounding. On Old Town Road he was a bit stubborn and said “you can’t tell me nothing”. But now on Panini he’s saying “say to me what you want from me”, completely open to outside opinions. The growth is crazy. He also really knows how to troll people on twitter. 

 

 

