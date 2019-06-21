CLOSE
Lil Durk “Turn Myself In,” Stefflon Don & Lil Baby “Phone Down” & More

Lil Durk surrenders to authorities and Stefflon Don and Lil Baby are on the run from them. Today's Daily Visuals.

A few weeks ago a Lil Durk that was on the lam from authorities dropped an unexpected track dubbed “Turn Myself In” and then following that release – plot twist – actually turned himself into authorities.

Today the just released on bail rapper dropped a visual for the prophetic cut that’s comprised of some outtakes of his concert performances, facetiming his seed and ultimately making his way down to the precinct.

Stefflon Don and Lil Baby meanwhile find themselves ditching the police themselves as well as they make off with a car trunk filled with cash and turning up in a motel in the clip to “Phone Down.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fatboy SSE, Nimic, and more.

LIL DURK – “TURN MYSELF IN”

STEFFLON DON & LIL BABY – “PHONE DOWN”

FATBOY SSE – “SET IT OFF”

NIMIC – “PARAMOUNT”

FARID BANG, FRENCH MONTANA & KHALED – “MAGHREB GANG”

EMOTIONAL ORANGES – “GOOD TO ME”

Lil Durk “Turn Myself In,” Stefflon Don & Lil Baby “Phone Down” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

