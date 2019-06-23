CLOSE
Teairra Mari Popped For DWI In A 3-Wheeled Car

A reality star is surely heading to rehab sooner than later.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Teairra Mari is living the life of full-blown struggle. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly driving drunk—and the fact that her car only had 3 wheels was the initial giveaway.

According to reports, Mari was pulled over after cops saw her coming out of the Midtown Tunnel into Queens in a red Dodge Charger, which allegedly sparks shooting from the front of the vehicle.

What cause said sparks? One of the front wheels (the one on the right) was missing. Per the New York Post, Mari drove a mile through the Queens-Midtown tunnel after her right front tire dislodged. Bridge and tunnel cops actually gave chase as Mari’s car sparked through the tunnel.

After coming to a stop, cops did a field sobriety test and it was only downhill from there.

She reportedly blew 0.304 into the breathalyzer, which is 3 times the legal limit.

Besides a DWI she was hit with a violation of court-ordered ignition interlock, illegal tinted windows, illegal operation of a vehicle, unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, and more, per the cops.

Mari has been publicly battling alcohol abuse issues.

Teairra Mari Popped For DWI In A 3-Wheeled Car was originally published on hiphopwired.com

