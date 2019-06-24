Azealia Banks says she is quitting rap music. The “212” rapper made the announcement on Friday (June 21) via Instagram, so of course, the messages have already been deleted.

According to Banks, people are more interested in her drama than her music. Mind you, most times she’s the one driving said misdirected attention, but that’s a discussion for another day.

“you guys will ALWAYS BE MORE CONCERNED WITH BAD NEWS ABOUT ME THAN ANY OF THE PHENOMENAL MUSIC I MAKE BECAUSE ITS HOW YOU’VE BEEN TAUGHT TO RELATE TO ME,” reads part of her message. “IT DOESNT MATTER HOW GOOD MY MUSIC IS I KNOW YOU GUYS DONT DESERVE IT. ALL YOU TRULY deserve is my sh*tty opinions and hot breath.

She added, “YOU WILL NEVER GET ANOTHER BODY OF AZEALIA BANKS WORK AGAIN. HEAR ME!?!”

Cool.

She also added, “I’m clearly not ever going to release music again. I’m entirely too good for 3/4 of the public. They don’t deserve me and I don’t deserve to have my life’s purpose attached to ‘having to work three times as hard as a white woman’ lmfao FOH.”

Alrighty then.

Considering this is Azealia Banks, we’re not holding our breath on this rap retirement actually sticking. See the deleted messages below because nothing is ever for real deleted on the Internets.

You Promise?: Azealia Banks Says She Is Quitting Rap was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: